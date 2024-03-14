A narrow escape

Man survives after truck crashes into his car

A man narrowly escaped death after a truck tipped over and fell on his running private car in Dhaka's Bijoy Sarani early yesterday.

The incident took place around 1:00am when Sohel Rana, 40, a trader, was returning to his Mohammadpur home from Gulshan, said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station.

The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the private car, the OC said.

Md Shahidullah, an official of Tejgaon Fire Station, said almost all parts of the private car, except the driving seat, were badly damaged, trapping Sohel inside.

After spotting Sohel alive, fire officials carefully rescued him by chopping off a portion of the car, he said, adding that the rescue operation took around 45 minutes to complete.

Akter Jamil, Sohel's brother, said his brother is now at home following treatment at DMCH and is experiencing pain throughout his body. "We are glad he is still with us," he added.

Police seized the truck but the driver fled.