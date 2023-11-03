Muktagacha Zamindar Bari: A palace in ruins for lack of care

The Atani Zamindar Palace in Muktagacha of Mymensingh has been in a dilapidated state for a long time, much to the frustration of hundreds of visitors and locals.

The Department of Archeology (DoA) took charge of this palace in 1993. They started renovation works in 2012 and continued till 2017 but stopped before the work was completed.

Locals said the valuable items of the palace including the doors and windows had been plundered after the zamindars left it in 1950 and during the War of Liberation in 1971.

They also alleged that 30 years have passed since DoA took charge but this palatial house remains in a neglected state; nearly half of the palace is on the verge of ruin.

The DoA has placed a signboard beside the palace claiming it to be a "protected archeological monument" but it is far from being protected.

The Muktagacha dynasty was established in 1727 by Sree Krishna Acharya Chowdhury. Even now the palace attracts visitors from faraway places.

Once this palace was renowned for its different cultural events organised by the zamindars. Many prominent personalities of this sub-continent including sarod maestro ustad Allauddin Khan have visited the palace several times.

The palace consisted of the residence for the zamindars, an auditorium (rang mahal) furnished with a revolving stage and other facilities fit for royals.

With renovations done, the palace would attract more visitors. Though visitors come here every day, their number doubles on Fridays as people from different areas throng the palace, said Md Alal Uddin, a site attendant of the palace.

While visiting the site recently, this correspondent saw a group of 40 students of Mymensingh Medical College (MMC) at the palace. Talking to this correspondent, Sumana Islam, a third-year student, said this ancient palace should get better treatment as it is a part of Mymensingh's traditional history and culture.

The half-done renovation work reflects negligence towards this valuable archeological site, said Sumana Islam, who was visiting the site for the first time.

If the palace get some of its original grandeur, the younger generation can also experience that, said Tasmia Trisha, another MMC student.

Shipra Acharya Chowdhury, a descendant of Muktagacha dynasty, said, no proper steps have been taken to protect this historic palace from going into oblivion.

There are only two staffers including a guide at the site and they are unable to maintain security at the palace. They need at least 20 employees for Atani Zaminderbari and other protected sites in Muktagacha, said DoA officials.

Regional Director (Dhaka and Mymensingh division) of DoA Afroza Khan Mita said a project proposal for the renovation work and beautification of the palace and of a few other monuments of Mymensingh has been sent to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and is at its final state.

"We will start the renovation work when the fund is released after a few months," the official said.

Mohammad Billal Hossain, mayor of Muktagacha, said, "The work of renovation has been stopped for some time now. I would like it to be started again as this palace is a part of this area's heritage."