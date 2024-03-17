More than just a restaurant

A single mother’s story of resilience

Passing by the River View High School in Thakurgaon town, a lot of hotels will come into sight. However, one that is often seen abuzz with customers is "Amena Hotel".

Visiting the place recently, this correspondent came across an elderly woman, probably in her sixties, tending to her customers with a smile on her face.

"My husband abandoned me and my child and remarried. My son was only seven days old at that time," said Amena from Awliarhat village in Lalmonirhat's Pathgram upazila, who started the business about a decade ago, aiming to provide quality food to day labourers for low prices.

After she was left on the roads by her in-laws, Amena first took up work at a construction site. Unable to continue, she set up a small make-shift tea-stall, investing just Tk 50 in 1998.

With time, this stall became Amena Hotel, a place where the needy come after daylong work.

"I started business to provide for my child. A neighbour offered to baby-sit my boy for Tk 5 per day," said Amena.

Her restaurant, open from morning till afternoon, now sees a daily sale of around Tk 30,000.

Through her income, she has also been able to buy a small land in the district town's Tikiapara area, building a tin-shed house to shelter herself and her family -- her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

"Since joining the River View Business Management College in 1996, I saw Amena working hard to support her family. She is a strong woman," said Mazedur Rahman, assistant teacher of the school.

Various types of bhortas and many other items, including duck, mutton, chicken and fish, are available here for a reasonable price, said Ariful Islam, a regular customer at the restaurant.

"The food is good and the price is reasonable. So me and my colleagues often come here for lunch, especially during weekdays," he added.

Nazira Akhter Shopna, councilor in the municipality, said, "Amena is a successful woman who managed to become independent through hard work and diligence. She is an inspiration for other women in the area."