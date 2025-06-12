Monsoon rains may begin tomorrow

The Met office forecasts the onset of sustained monsoon rains starting tomorrow, with heavy downpours likely after Sunday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, as monsoon conditions strengthen, parts of the country are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with a gradual drop in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Yesterday, a mild heatwave swept over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions as well as the districts of Tangail, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Feni, Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat, Jashore, Kushtia and Chuadanga.

The country's highest temperature yesterday was recorded at 37°C in Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, and Nilphamari. Meanwhile, the capital recorded a temperature of 35.6°C.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said, "The ongoing heatwave is expected to persist till tomorrow [today], after which it will begin to subside."

According to the meteorologist, monsoon rains are expected to begin by tomorrow and become more consistent.

"An increase in rainfall activity is anticipated across the country beginning on June 13, with precipitation becoming widespread after June 15."