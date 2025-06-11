Man 'hacked to death' in Jashore

A man was allegedly hacked to death in Jashore yesterday night.

The deceased has been identified as Liton Hossain, 30, from Durghapur village in lakshimanpur union of Jashore.

Liton was an executive member of his village's BNP unit, confirmed Sharsha Upazila BNP General Secretary Md Nuruzzaman.

The incident occurred around 11:00pm, confirmed KM Robiul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sharsha Police Station.

Quoting locals, Navaran Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nishat Al Nahian said that Liton was having tea at a local market when two individuals, Selim and Ramzan, attacked him with sharp weapons.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee.

Critically injured, Liton was taken to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, the ASP added.

The victim's father filed a case that night.

"Initial investigation suggests that the murder was a result of longstanding enmity. A probe is underway, and efforts to arrest those involved are ongoing," said ASP Nishat.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, OC Robiul added.