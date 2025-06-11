Man arrested over alleged rape of 7-year-old in Jashore

A man was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year old in Jashore today.

The arrestee is Mizanur Rahman, 55, the neighbour of the victim.

According to police, the victim was playing near her house around 3.30pm when Mizanur forcibly took the child to his home and raped her.

After the family found out about the incident, the child was taken to the local health complex.

Due to heavy bleeding, she was referred to the One Stop Crisis (OCC) Center from there.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the local police station confirmed the incident, adding that the arrestee will be sent to court tomorrow.