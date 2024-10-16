Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan shown arrested over abduction, murder plots

Former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan was shown arrested today in a case filed with New Market Police Station over plotting to abduct and murder of Col (retd) Md Tauhidul Islam Chowdhury in December 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Tauhidul Islam, a sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, produced him before it and submitted an application in this regard.

After the order, the magistrate sent Ziaul Ahsan to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On September 19, Col (retd) Tauhidul, chief of the personal security team of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain.

The court, after recording the statement of the complainant, asked New Market Police Station to register the matter as a first information report (FIR).

Col (retd) Tauhidul was picked up by plainclothes security officials from his Elephant Road house on December 27, 2018.

He was sent to jail under two fake cases after being kept confined in a secret place for two days. When Tauhidul finally came out of jail on bail, police did not record a general diary over his detention and confinement.

On August 16, Ziaul Ahsan, former director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC), was arrested from Dhaka's Khilkhet in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the killing of Shahjahan Ali, 24, during quota reform protests on July 16.

He was relieved of his post in the army on August 6 and was detained in dramatic circumstances around midnight the same day, after the plane he was on was brought back from the Dhaka airport runway to the boarding bridge.