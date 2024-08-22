Killings during uprising: UN reiterates call for accountability

US stresses human rights, ties with Bangladesh

The United Nations has reiterated its call for accountability for the recent violence, loss of life, and human rights violations in Bangladesh.

"We've been speaking about accountability since the beginning of this particular crisis," said Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric at a regular briefing in New York on August 20.

"There will need to be accountability for the violence, for the loss of life, and for all violations of human and political rights," he said.

Meanwhile, the United States has stated that they look forward to working together to support their shared values and interests, such as a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We do have a defense relationship with Bangladesh," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said while responding to a question during a press briefing recently. "As it relates to the Bangladesh government, of course, you know, we would expect human rights to be observed and there to be an avoidance of any type of violence," Ryder said.