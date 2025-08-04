Kaptai Lake water nears danger level; 16 spillway gates of dam likely to be opened today

As the water level in Kaptai Lake approaches near the danger mark, 16 spillway gates of the dam will be opened by six inches to release approximately 9,000 cusecs of water.

Confirming the information, Mahmud Hasan, manager of the Kaptai Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant, told The Daily Star that the release is scheduled for 3:00pm today. But if the lake's water level drops, the operation could be differed to tomorrow, he said.

The decision depends entirely on the situation of lake's water level. Currently, the lake holds 107 feet of water.

Meanwhile, a notice signed by the plant's manager stated that as of 6:00pm yesterday, the water level of Kaptai Lake was 107 feet, which is close to the danger threshold.

The inflow and rainfall are being closely monitored, and if inflow increases unexpectedly, the gates will be opened further gradually, the notice said.

Kaptai Lake's maximum water holding capacity is 109 feet. When the level nears this mark, the Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant releases water through the 16 spillwells to manage the lake's capacity.