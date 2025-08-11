Kacchi Bhai in Brahmanbaria fined Tk 30,000 over dirty kitchen

Inspection finds dirty cooking conditions, workers without safety gear

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has fined Kacchi Bhai Restaurant in

Brahmanbaria Tk 30,000 for preparing food in an unhygienic environment.

The fine was imposed during a drive in the city's Purba Paikpara area on Monday (August 11) noon.

Iftekharul Alam Rizvi, assistant director of the directorate who led the drive, said food was being prepared in the restaurant's kitchen by workers without uniforms or gloves.

The environment for cooking and storing food was unhygienic, with no sign of following health safety rules.

The restaurant authorities were fined Tk 30,000 and instructed to ensure a hygienic environment immediately. They were also warned that the maximum punishment under the law would be applied if such irregularities were found in the future.

The drive was conducted with assistance from the Safe Food Inspector of Sadar upazila and SM Shaheen, general secretary of the Brahmanbaria district unit of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).