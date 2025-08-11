Japan to conduct feasibility study on waste-to-energy project in Ctg

A Japanese delegation today met Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Shahadat Hossain to discuss a feasibility study for producing renewable energy from the port city's waste, a project the mayor hopes will begin soon.

Officials from Japan's Ministry of Environment (MOEJ) and JFE Engineering Corporation confirmed that the company will carry out the study for the second phase of the Integrated Waste Treatment Project in the CCC area during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The study will assess the volume of waste that can be used as fuel, the process of converting it into suitable raw material, and the technical and informational requirements for implementation.

"I want to start renewable energy production from waste without delay," Shahadat said after the meeting.

Acknowledging challenges such as land acquisition and equipment procurement, he added, "Improper waste management is causing waterlogging and harming our environment, so this is a crucial step forward. I will extend my maximum cooperation in implementing this project."

The Japanese delegation included Eiji Kohga, adviser to the Ministry of Environment; Takahashi Zen, general manager of JFE Engineering Corporation; Ohhashi Kenta, country manager of JFE Bangladesh; and marketing manager Bhaskar Saha.

From CCC, Secretary Md Ashraful Amin, Chief Cleaning Officer Commander Ikhtiar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Chief Engineer Anisur Rahman, and Malaria and Mosquito Control Officer Md Sharful Islam Mahi were also in attendance.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to strengthen technical cooperation to make Chattogram more eco-friendly.