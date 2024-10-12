Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sat Oct 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 08:22 AM

Bangladesh

‘Investigate theft of the crown’

India urges govt regarding Modi’s gift to Satkhira temple
Staff Correspondent
Sat Oct 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 08:22 AM

The Indian high commission in Dhaka has urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the theft of the crown gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh.

In a statement yesterday, the high commission said it has seen reports of the theft of the crown and urged the government of Bangladesh to investigate and recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators.

It has also expressed concerns over the incident.

