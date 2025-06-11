Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:13 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 04:27 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Holidays: Dhaka’s air remains ‘unhealthy’

Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:13 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 04:27 AM
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 11, 2025 02:13 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 04:27 AM
Dhaka's air quality

Dhaka ranked eighth on the list of cities with the worst air quality yesterday morning, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 135 at 9:40am.

Yesterday's air was classified as "unhealthy", indicating potential health risks, according to the AQI index.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite reduced traffic and public movement in the capital due to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the air quality remained unhealthy over the past few days, raising concerns about public health.

According to the AQI scale, when the value for particle pollution ranges from 50 to 100, the air quality is considered "moderate", where sensitive individuals are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertions. A score between 101 and 150 is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups"; between 151 and 200 is "unhealthy"; 201 to 300 is classified as "very unhealthy"; and anything above 301 is deemed "hazardous", posing serious health risks.

India's Delhi, Iraq's Baghdad, and Kuwait's Kuwait City occupied the top three spots on the list with AQI scores of 174, 157, and 153 respectively.

Read more

Breathing in the apocalypse

The AQI, a daily reporting index, informs the public about how clean or polluted a city's air is and the possible health implications.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is calculated based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), sulphur dioxide (SO₂), and ozone (O₃).

Dhaka has long struggled with air pollution. Its air quality typically deteriorates in winter and improves during the monsoon.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes an estimated seven million deaths globally each year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Related topic:
Air Pollution in DhakaDhaka’s air quality
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka's Crippling Air Pollution

Take strict action to improve Dhaka’s air

6m ago
High Court rule to curb air pollution in Dhaka

HC issues rule to curb air pollution

1m ago
Dhaka’s air quality is world's worst

Dhaka’s air quality world's worst this morning

6m ago
Dhaka’s air quality 2nd worst in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air quality 3rd worst in the world this morning

1y ago
Dhaka brick kiln

Dhaka's toxic air: An invisible killer on the loose

1y ago
|অর্থনীতি

জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বাভাস অপরিবর্তিত রাখল বিশ্বব্যাংক

গত এপ্রিল একই পূর্বাভাস দিয়েছিল সংস্থাটি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারকে নির্বাচনের সময়সূচি পুনর্বিবেচনার আহ্বান ফখরুলের

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে