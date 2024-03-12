Hit films stuck in misogynistic representations

Say speakers

Films depicting women in a derogatory and demeaning manner frequently achieve greater commercial success and popularity, underscoring the prevailing misogyny in society, said speakers at an event yesterday.

While some directors attempt to portray women positively by depicting them in empowering roles, such endeavours are not well-received, as audiences tend to prefer seeing women confined to traditional roles, they added.

The event, titled "Portrayal of Women in Literature, Culture, and Media: A Dialogue Between Older and Younger Feminists," was organised by Pragroshor, a feminist training and resource centre, at Chhayanaut Auditorium in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Filmmaker Aporajita Sangita said when it comes to films with themes related to women, titles like "Bostir Meye," "Kajer Meye," "Nishiddho Nari," "Jeddi Nari," "Dushtu Meye," "Nosta Meye," "Bostir Rani Suraiya," "Meyerao Manush," and "Beder Meye Jyotsna" have been the most popular.

Similarly, recent hits like "Poran" and "Shurongo" also followed this trend and became popular, conveying a negative message about women in society.

Despite films like "Rehana Maryam Noor" being made and even going to Cannes, they have achieved limited success locally. There is still reluctance among audiences to watch such movies," she said.

This reluctance is fueled by misogyny ingrained in the society, inspiring directors to produce content demeaning women, she added.

Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, Gitiara Nasreen, said changing people's perceptions of feminism is a gradual process.

There was a time when openly identifying as a feminist was unthinkable -- it is still used as a slang term -- but now, younger generations proudly introduce themselves as feminists, she said.

"In the past, terms like 'sexual harassment' were nonexistent, and such behaviour was sadly considered normal. But thanks to media like books, radio, and television, perceptions have shifted," she added.

Teacher, artist, and cultural worker Bithi Ghosh said while women in the cultural sector show equal dedication to their male counterparts, they often face obstacles as women and are forced to maintain a positive image, hindering their growth.

Highlighting the loneliness experienced by urban women, she emphasised that they are often the first to make all kinds of compromises within the family.

Bangla Academy literary award-winning poet Shamim Azad said parents can play a pivotal role in nurturing women to flourish as individuals, just like men, adding that the crucial investment can begin from birth.

"Women need to invest in themselves to pursue their dreams, despite facing innumerable struggles from society," she said.

Writer Wakila Tabassum Mumu shared that the academic definition of feminism often changes when introduced to the general public, sometimes leading to its misuse as a slang term.

The Daily Ittefaq Editor, Tasmima Hossain, emphasised her inspiring journey as a successful female editor and stressed the significance of nurturing women as human beings.

She suggested that with proper upbringing, women can accomplish remarkable achievements.

The event was moderated by writer and economist Dr Selim Jahan.