‘Have you seen a report in 53 years that law and order was good?’

Home Adviser Jahangir asks reporters during Keraniganj visit

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today questioned whether there has ever been any report of improvement in Bangladesh's law and order in the past 53 years.

"Raise your hand if you are above 53 years old. Have you ever seen a report that the law and order was very good? Nobody has seen it," he told reporters after visiting Tegharia High School, a potential polling centre in Keraniganj upazila.

He acknowledged the persistent negative perception of law and order but assured, "given the current state of law and order, we will have no difficulty conducting the election."

The home adviser described the situation as dire, citing police reluctance to work and Ansar members' rebellion following the July uprising last year.

"Has the situation improved since then? Much time is still in our hands. Although the situation has not yet reached the expected level, it is expected to improve by this time," he said.

Apart from members of police, Ansar, and other agencies, around 80,000 army personnel will be deployed during the election, he added.

Addressing a question, he vowed that no extortionists, including those holding higher positions, would be spared.

He also announced that a reward would soon be offered for information leading to the recovery of firearms looted during last year's July uprising.

He pledged those involved in attacks on journalists will be brought to justice.