Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:47 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

‘Have you seen a report in 53 years that law and order was good?’

Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:47 PM
Home Adviser Jahangir asks reporters during Keraniganj visit
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:01 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 02:47 PM
File photo

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today questioned whether there has ever been any report of improvement in Bangladesh's law and order in the past 53 years.

"Raise your hand if you are above 53 years old. Have you ever seen a report that the law and order was very good? Nobody has seen it," he told reporters after visiting Tegharia High School, a potential polling centre in Keraniganj upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He acknowledged the persistent negative perception of law and order but assured, "given the current state of law and order, we will have no difficulty conducting the election."

The home adviser described the situation as dire, citing police reluctance to work and Ansar members' rebellion following the July uprising last year.

"Has the situation improved since then? Much time is still in our hands. Although the situation has not yet reached the expected level, it is expected to improve by this time," he said.

Apart from members of police, Ansar, and other agencies, around 80,000 army personnel will be deployed during the election, he added.

Addressing a question, he vowed that no extortionists, including those holding higher positions, would be spared.

He also announced that a reward would soon be offered for information leading to the recovery of firearms looted during last year's July uprising.

He pledged those involved in attacks on journalists will be brought to justice.

Related topic:
Home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhurylaw and order situation in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Home adviser lauds journos for coverage of Gopalganj violence

3w ago
rising crime rate in Bangladesh

Real action needed to curb crime in Bangladesh

5m ago
home adviser on Asif Mahmud airport incident

It was magazine, not AK-47: home adviser on Asif Mahmud’s airport incident

1m ago

Home adviser must face reality, not try to spin it

5m ago

218 patrol teams deployed to maintain law and order: Rab

5m ago
|বাণিজ্য

টানা ৫ বছর ধরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত চিনি কলগুলোর লোকসান ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বেশি

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরে লোকসান ছিল ৫৫৬ কোটি ৩৪ লাখ টাকা। সে তুলনায় গত অর্থবছরে লোকসান কিছুটা কম।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইহুদিদের পবিত্র দেওয়ালে গণহত্যাবিরোধী গ্রাফিতি

২০ মিনিট আগে