Hasina to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave for New Delhi tomorrow to attend her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at his invitation.

PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam yesterday confirmed her joining the ceremony slated for Sunday. She will return home on June 10, he added.

Modi is likely to take oath as the prime minister of India for the historic third term in a row on June 9 after his BJP-led NDA alliance won the election to Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament.

Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are among the foreign leaders who have been invited to Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, Modi invited Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government and she accepted the invitation.

Modi has thanked PM Hasina for her warm wishes following his election victory.

Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Modi, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

"India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade," Modi said.

In a message shared through X, Modi said he looks forward to working together to further strengthen the people-centric partnership between Bangladesh and India.

Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from Hasina for the victory of NDA, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.