Govt reconstitutes ICT investigative agency

Appoints new coordinator, team

The government today reconstituted the investigative agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) by appointing a new coordinator, co-coordinator, and eight additional members.

In two separate circulars issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the appointments, Gazi MH Tamim, a prosecutor for the tribunal, told The Daily Star.

With these changes, the previous members of the investigative agency have been relieved of their duties.

Retired Additional DIG Mohammad Mazharul Haque has been appointed as the new coordinator of the ICT, while retired Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shahidullah Chowdhury will serve as co-coordinator.

The newly appointed members of the investigative agency include Additional Superintendents of Police Md Alamgir, Md Monirul Islam, and Md Jane Alam Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police Syed Abdur Rouf, and Inspectors of Police Md Yunus, Masud Parvez, Alamgir Sarker, and Moshiur Rahman.

According to the circular, the tenure of the newly appointed members will be two years.