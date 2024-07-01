Govt deals with India anti-state: Fakhrul

BNP yesterday denounced the 10 MoUs signed with India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent Delhi visit.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir termed the deals a "new form of slavery".

He said allowing India to establish a corridor through Bangladesh for linking different parts of their country via railway tracks would compromise Bangladesh's sovereignty and national security.

He accused Hasina of signing agreements for personal gain and demanded transparency in the deals.

The party said they would mobilise public opinion against what it said "anti-state" agreements.