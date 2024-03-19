Garbage dumping continues unabated in Brahmaputra

Garbage dumping into the Brahmaputra River at Kalibari Puratan Gudaraghat area has persisted for years, causing concerns among environmentalists. Despite protests and appeals to authorities, the situation remains dire.

During a recent visit to the site, municipal cleaning staff Ripon Mia and Faruq Mia were observed dumping garbage by the river dam. They claimed to be following orders from the local councillor.

Residents alleged that garbage is sometimes dumped into the river due to traffic jams on the Brahmaputra Bridge that has to be crossed to get to the designated dumping spot named Moilakanda at Char Kalibari.

Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Mymensingh Poribesh Rokkha O Unnayan Andolon, said the pollution jeopardises both the river water and surrounding environment.

"We submitted memorandums to the deputy commissioner and municipal mayor urging action, but no permanent measures have been taken," Liton said.

Advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonouddogh, Mymensingh, expressed disappointment over the continued pollution of Brahmaputra, noting the adverse impact on residents.

"We can easily feel the scale of the nuisance when cleaners of the city corporation dump garbage into the river," Chunnu said.

Residents said that protests and interventions by environmental organisations have only temporarily halted the dumping, with approximately1600 families residing in the affected area.

Mohabbat Ali, conservation inspector of Mymensingh City Corporation, said that despite efforts to manage garbage, around 500 tonnes are produced daily, with 480 metric tonnes managed. Garbage dumping into the river persists despite periodic drives, he added.

Executive Engineer Md Akhlak Ul Jamil of the Water Development Board in Mymensingh stressed the importance of raising awareness among city residents to address the issue.

He said that mixing garbage with river water would harm the river's ecology and biodiversity, urging the municipal authority to take decisive action.