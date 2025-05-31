Floodwaters recede in Bandarban as weather improves

Road communication begins to normalise

After two days of continuous heavy rainfall, the weather in Bandarban improved this morning, offering relief to residents as waterlogging from flash floods gradually receded.

A visit to low-lying areas and the banks of the Sangu River at 9:30am revealed that water levels were declining, allowing previously submerged roads to become passable again.

Road links between Bandarban and Ruma have been restored, with buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles resuming operations.

Photo: Star

Sanatan Kumar Mondal, deputy director of the District Meteorological Office, confirmed that Bandarban recorded 222mm of rainfall over the past 48 hours till 6:00pm today. Since then, an additional 143mm registered in 12 hours.

Scattered rain is expected throughout the day, he added.

Shamim Ara Nipa, deputy commissioner of Bandarban, said that the sustained rainfall had pushed water levels in the Sangu, Matamuhuri, and Bakkhali rivers dangerously high.

In response, the district's emergency disaster management committee convened a virtual meeting to coordinate relief efforts.

"Our teams have been assessing the damage. While no major casualties have been reported, several houses in high-risk areas have sustained partial damage," she said, adding that affected households may receive Tk 5,000 in financial aid.

"A total of 220 shelters and emergency service booths have been prepared," she added.

Photo: Star

Road communication was disrupted in several locations along the Ruma-Thanchi and Lama-Alikadam routes due to landslides and fallen trees.

However, with assistance from the army, fire service, police, and disaster management teams, debris has been cleared since morning, restoring mobility.

Authorities have warned that, despite improved weather, the risk of fresh landslides remains high due to saturated soil conditions.

Evacuation advisories are being announced via loudspeakers in vulnerable areas.

The deputy commissioner added that no evacuations have occurred yet, but authorities remain on high alert.

"We are fully prepared for any emergency. Our teams are monitoring the situation closely," he added.