Fire at Kuwait hostel: No Bangladeshi among casualties

Kuwaiti police officers are seen in front of a burnt building following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024. REUTERS

No Bangladeshi casualties were reported in the fire that broke out at a hostel in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, early today, which killed at least 41 people, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait.

Abdul Hossain, labour counsellor at the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait, said he had already visited the building that caught fire in the early hours of today.

"As of now, we have no information about any Bangladeshi workers living in that hostel," he told The Daily Star via WhatsApp.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Embassy didn't attest any job demand letters issued by the affected company, he added.

"This means there should not be any Bangladeshis living in the hostel," Hossain said, adding that Bangladeshis work mostly in the cleaning sector, while Indians and Nepalis work in the construction sectors.

However, he mentioned that the embassy will further inquire about it.

