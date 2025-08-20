Expat Bangladeshis can register as voters with valid or expired passports: EC

EC will also accept certificate signed by three fellow expat Bangladeshi NID holders

The Election Commission (EC) will allow Bangladeshi expatriates to register as voters using either a valid or expired Bangladeshi passport, or even a foreign passport.

If none of these options are available, a certificate signed by three Bangladeshi NID holders residing in the same country, confirming the applicant's citizenship, will also be accepted, the EC said in a circular issued today.

The circular, titled "Voter Registration and National ID Issuance for Bangladeshi Expatriates," signed by Director (Registration and Expatriates) of the Election Commission's NID Wing, Khan Abi Shahanur Khan, was dispatched today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as to ambassadors and high commissioners.

The letter listed essential papers, first of which is an application form-2 (Ka) filled online, while for the 56 upazilas/thanas in Chattogram division designated as "Special Area" by the Election Commission, applicants falling under Category C, as specified in the circular for voters of these areas, must submit a "Special Information Form" containing additional details.

It will also require copy of valid Bangladeshi passport/expired passport/foreign passport/attestation certificate by three Bangladeshi NID holders residing in the relevant country (in the designated form), while copy of Bangladeshi birth certificate (online verified), one copy of passport-size colour photograph, copy of parents' NID/online Bangladeshi birth certificate/Bangladeshi death certificate (if deceased)/passport copy/succession certificate/citizenship certificate as a resident of Bangladesh/dual citizenship certificate (if applicable).

Other supporting papers, such as educational certificates, marriage certificate, spouse's NID, driving licence, TIN, utility bill, or citizenship certificate may also be required if applicable, according to the EC.

Other necessary documents may also be submitted at the registration centre. If that is not possible, a representative of the applicant residing in Bangladesh may submit the documents to the investigating officer or registration officer (concerned upazila/thana election officer).

An on-site verification by the upazila or thana election officer of the applicant's permanent address will be mandatory before registration is approved.