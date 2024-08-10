‘Ensure safety of Hindus’

Protesters block Shahbagh for 2nd day

Thousands of protesters, including students and members of the Hindu community, blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day today, protesting attacks on the homes, shops, and temples in various parts of the country following the fall of the AL government.

The protesters began gathering at Shahbagh around 3:00pm with banners, posters.

They shouted slogans such as "Save the Hindus," "Why are my temples and homes being looted? We want answers," "Hindu persecution in independent Bangladesh, it will not continue," "Religion is for individuals, the state is for everyone," and "Ensure the safety of Hindus".

The protesters have warned that if immediate measures are not taken to stop the persecution of Hindus, they will go for continuous protest programmes.

In addition to the slogans, they delivered speeches intermittently.

The assembly demanded the formation of a ministry for minorities, the establishment of a minority protection commission, the enactment and implementation of strict laws to prevent all forms of attacks on minorities, and the allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats for minorities.