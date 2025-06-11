DSCC to double insecticide use to curb Aedes mosquito

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) authority has decided to double the volume of insecticide used in its anti-Aedes drive, from 30 litres to 60 litres per day, starting June 14.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the WASA building yesterday, chaired by DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia.

The meeting came up with the decision that every day, 60 liters of insecticide will be sprayed by fogger machines in DSCC areas immediately to prevent the spread of Dengue carrying Aedes mosquito .

The meeting also decided to form local dengue monitoring teams to ensure proper management and taking initiatives to fill the manpower shortage.

The monitoring teams will ensure the regular presence of workers in mornings and afternoons, verify the application of pesticides in the right proportion, operate mobile courts, and ensure cleanliness of the inside of houses, courtyards and roofs, and areas with stagnant water.

The regional executive officer will serve as convener of the team, while the assistant health officer will act as member secretary.

DSCC Assistant Health Officer Faria Faiz has been appointed the focal point officer for dengue and Covid-19.

A seminar on dengue control, with the participation of entomologists, will be held at Nagar Bhaban by the end of this month.

The city corporation will also publish updated information on daily dengue cases on its website to raise public awareness.