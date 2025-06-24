Dhaka's flight operations with gulf counties normal after airspace reopening

Commercial flights between Dhaka and key Middle Eastern destinations, including Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have resumed normal operations following the reopening of airspace in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka have confirmed the development .

Airspace restrictions were lifted at 3:00am Bangladesh time today.

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines or travel agents for updated schedules and to complete travel formalities accordingly.

The resumption comes after a disruption caused by the temporary closure of airspace in the four Gulf nations -- Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain -- attributed to ongoing global developments.

The suspension affected flights to and from Sharjah, Dubai, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

Impacted carriers included Air Arabia and US-Bangla Airlines on the Sharjah route; Emirates and US-Bangla on the Dubai route; Jazeera Airways for Kuwait; and Qatar Airways, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and US-Bangla for Doha.

With the restrictions lifted, services to other Middle Eastern destinations from Dhaka are also operating as scheduled.

Airport authorities urge all travellers to remain vigilant and follow official updates.