‘Detention, arrest of students concerning’

Say 22 current, ex-DU IR teachers

Twenty-two current and former teachers of International Relations Department at Dhaka University yesterday expressed grave concern over "large-scale arrests and detention of students" for participating in the quota reform protest, and demanded their immediate release.

In a statement, the teachers said the students have merely exercised their rights to freedom of assembly and expression, guaranteed in the constitution.

They alleged that Rashidul Islam, a third-year student of DU IR and a co-coordinator of the protest, has been missing since July 18, and demanded that the authorities find him and ensure his security.

"There have been news reports of disappearance of student activists, with some being subsequently found abandoned in isolated places with severe bodily wounds. We urge the authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators and ensure that everyone is treated in accordance with the law," said the statement.

