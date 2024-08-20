DCs, UNOs to head school committees

The interim government has tasked deputy commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) with governing private educational institutions, effectively terminating the current heads of the managing committees of schools and colleges.

The DCs can nominate representatives for the task at the district level, while the UNOs will look after the institutions at the upazila level.

The divisional commissioners or their nominated representatives will assume the role of the school or college committee heads in metropolitan areas.

They will continue to perform these duties until further notice.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division (Private Secondary-1) under the education ministry issued a notification on the matter.

The decision was taken under Regulation 68 of the Governing Bodies and Managing Committees of Private Educational Institutions Regulations, 2024, Senior Assistant Secretary Mohammad Touhidul Islam said in the notification.