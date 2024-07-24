Carry out fair probe, punish those responsible

Demand Editors’ Council, Noab about recent violence

The Editors' Council and Noab yesterday demanded impartial and fair investigations into the loss of life, vandalism, arson and destruction amid the recent violence.

They also demanded punishment of those responsible.

The Editors' Council and Newspapers Owners' Association of Bangladesh issued a joint statement after holding a meeting.

The parties involved, including the state, should play responsible roles to avoid such untoward incidents, said the statement signed by Mahfuz Anam, president of Editors Council, and AK Azad, president of Noab.

They demanded immediate restoration of the internet, which has been suspended since Thursday night.

They welcomed the government decision to restore internet as a trial around 10:00pm yesterday and demanded full restoration of internet.

In future, the media should have internet services during such situations.

The closure of the internet services is disrupting the exchange and verification of information. The economy is also being affected badly.

Such closure of internet service creates a fear of information blackout, it said, adding that resumption of internet service is imperative in keeping the economy running.

The statement said several journalists lost their lives and at least 100 others were injured.

"Journalists discharging their professional duties are still in a state of insecurity. All parties have to take the responsibility to ensure safety of journalists.

"The situation turned worse as rumours, false and baseless information spread over the last few days due to the internet closure," added the statement.

The meeting was attended by Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star; AK Azad, publisher of Samakal; Matiur Rahman, editor and publisher of Prothom Alo; AMM Bahauddin, editor of Dainik Inqilab; Naem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin; Alamgir Hossain, editor of Samakal; Zafar Sobhan, editor of Dhaka Tribune; Mostafa Mamun, editor of Desh Rupantor; Md Golam Rahman, editor of Ajker Patrika; Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age; Shahriar Karim, executive editor of Sangbad; Shamsul Huq Zahid, editor of The Financial Express; Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor of Manabzamin; ASM Shahidullah Khan, publisher of New Age; Shyamal Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj; Dewan Hanif Mahmud, editor and publisher of Bonik Barta; Altamash Kabir, editor of Sangbad; and Saiful Alam, editor of Jugantor.