Canada wants to sell more Dash-8 aircraft to Biman

Canada has expressed interest in selling more Dash-8 aircraft to Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls expressed the interest while meeting Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan at the latter's Secretariat office yesterday.

"Canada is also interested in doing engine repairs, overhauling and maintenance of various aircraft engines through Canadian Commercial Corporation on a G2G basis," said the ambassador.

Bangladesh has procured three new Dash-8 aircraft from De Havilland Canada in the recent years. Fifteen new aircraft have already been added to Biman's fleet and expansion and new regional and international flight routes are in works, said the minister. "Following a formal offer from Canada, a decision, considering the needs of the aircrafts, will be taken. Their proposal for overhauling will be negotiated between the relevant authorities," he added.