BSF pushes back 39 through borders in Sylhet region

India's Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 39 Bangladeshi nationals back into the country through border areas in Sylhet's Jaintapur and Sunamganj's Chhatak upazilas early this morning, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-48 in Sylhet, said that 19 individuals from three families, including six men, six women, and seven children. were pushed in through the Minatila border in Jaintapur.

Additionally, 20 more individuals from three other families – comprising six men, eight women, and six children – were pushed into Bangladeshi territory through the Noakot border in Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj.

Of the 39 people, 38 are residents of Kurigram district and one is from Pabna, said the BGB official.

BGB reported that these individuals are Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally at different times in the past and had been residing in various parts of the country before being apprehended and repatriated by the Indian border forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul further said that the process of handing them over to the respective local police stations for necessary legal proceedings is currently underway.