BSF pushes back 19 through Chuadanga, Kushtia

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed back 19 Bangladeshi nationals through border areas in Chuadanga and Kushtia.

In Chuadanga, BSF pushed back 10 Bangladeshis through the Jibannagar border, according to a press statement yesterday at 8:30pm by Mohammad Saiful Islam, acting quartermaster and assistant director of BGB-58 Battalion in Maheshpur.

According to the statement, a patrol team from the Benipur Border Outpost (BOP), led by BGB Nayek Md Moshiar Rahman, conducted an operation around 1:00am yesterday, detaining five women and five children who had illegally entered into Bangladesh near Border Pillar 61/14-S -- about 10 yards inside Bangladesh territory -- at Achhor Ali's Mahogany Garden.

Jibannagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mamun Hossain Biswas said the detainees were handed over to their families.

In Kushtia, BSF pushed back nine Bangladeshis through an unfenced char area of the border at Daulatpur.

According to a press statement issued this afternoon, the returnees were detained at 10:00am today by the BGB from the Bhagjot Bazar area of Ramkrishnapur union in the upazila.

Lt Col Mahbub Murshed Rahman, commander of Kushtia's BGB-47 Battalion, said about four years ago, they had illegally entered India through the Bamonhat border in Kurigram district and had been working at a brick kiln in New Delhi.

He added that after expressing a desire to return home voluntarily by contacting local police, "Around 12:30am today they were made to enter Bangladesh through the unfenced char area border of India. Later, they arrived at the Bhagjot Ghat of Daulatpur upazila using different vehicles".

They were detained after locals informed the BGB.

According to BGB, a total of 1,144 people have been pushed into Bangladesh from India through various borders since May 7, 2025.