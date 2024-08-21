BNP's tie with China will grow stronger: Fakhrul

He says after meeting with Chinese ambassador

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that the party's relationship with China would deepen further in the upcoming days.

"Our relationship with China will grow stronger, and it will advance in the future based on mutual assurance, trust, and confidence," Fakhrul said after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The meeting between BNP leaders and Chinese representatives was held for the first time in nearly 10 years, according to the sources at BNP.

Fakhrul along with four other BNP leaders participated in the meeting with a four-member delegation from China.

The BNP secretary general told media that China believes the relationship between the Communist Party of China and the BNP will continue to strengthen. "We believe that China's investment for the development of Bangladesh will increase further," he said.

He added, "We, the BNP, are delighted to hold the meeting with the Chinese ambassador after a long time. We consider this visit, after the mass protest, as a highly significant meeting."

Fakhrul also said, "China has reiterated its commitment to the people of Bangladesh, clearly stating that they do not believe in supremacy. In the geopolitical context of Bangladesh, China has always stood by the people of this country, and they continue to do so today."

He praised China's global role, saying, "We applaud the significant role that China is playing on the global stage today. We have sincerely thanked and expressed our gratitude for China's assistance to both developed and developing countries."

After the meeting, Ambassador Yao Wen told media, "We discussed the current situation in Bangladesh. We hope that under the leadership of the interim government, Bangladesh will achieve stability and normalisation. We fully support this interim government."

"China will not interfere in the internal affairs of Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh look forward to our continued support, and we are committed to that," he added.

"We are working together for a better relationship between Bangladesh and China," the ambassador added.