BLAST condemns mob killing of 3 in Cumilla, demands justice

The Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) today expressed deep concern over the brutal killing of three members of a family in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila, calling for a prompt and impartial investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement, the rights organisation condemned the incident of mob violence that left a woman and her two children dead and another daughter critically injured in the village of Koribari under the upazila.

According to local sources and media reports, the victims -- Rokhsana Akter Ruby (53), her son Russell Mia (35), and daughter Jonaki Akter (25) -- were beaten and hacked to death by a group of villagers yesterday after being accused of involvement in drug-related activities.

Rokhsana's elder daughter, Ruma Akter (30), suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

BLAST said regardless of any allegations, no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

"Such acts are clear violations of the constitution and fundamental human rights, and constitute serious criminal offences under existing laws," the statement read.

It also called on the government to ensure that the injured survivor receives full medical care, psychological support, and protection.