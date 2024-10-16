Bhutanese ambassador meets CA, discusses enhancing trade

Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl paid a courtesy visit to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Ways to enhance trade between the two countries, Special Economic Zone for Bhutan in Bangladesh, renewable energy, other areas of mutual interests and Bengal's influence io Buddhism in the Himalayan kingdom were discussed during the meeting.

CA stressed the need for the enhanced trade and economic cooperation between the two "very friendly" countries.

"We would like to see our relations go strong," the chief adviser stressed.

The Bhutanese envoy appreciated the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2020, saying Bangladesh is the only country with whom Bhutan enjoys a trade surplus.

He called for inclusion of more products in the PTA as there is a huge scope for increased trade between the countries.

The ambassador also appreciated the MoU on establishing Bhutanese Special Economic Zone in Kurigram.

Bhutan has already formed a working group as per the MoU, he added.

Ambassador Kuentsyl also described how Bangladeshi Buddhist monks and scholars preached Buddhism in Tibet, Nepal and Bhutan.

He spoke about Shantarakshita, an eighth century monk who was an ancestor of Atish Dipankar, the 10th century monk who revived Buddhism in Tibet. Both were born in modern Munshiganj district of Bangladesh.

He said as early as the 15th century, Vanaratna, who was also born in Bangladesh, visited Bhutan and set up a statue of Buddha and a monastery there. He is still revered by the people of the kingdom.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and principal coordinator of SDG affairs, and Ishrat Jahan, a director general of the foreign ministry, were also present during the meeting.