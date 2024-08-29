BAU bans all political activities on campus

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) administration has decided to ban all political activities on its campus following student protests last night.

The decision was made during an emergency syndicate meeting yesterday afternoon.

In a notification signed by Acting Registrar Md Helal Uddin, the university announced the suspension of all political gatherings, processions, and meetings to maintain a conducive academic and research environment.

The university also set a date for the resumption of academic and research activities, beginning September 1.

Despite this decision, the university's failure to address student demands for a politics-free campus led to further protests.

The students organised a procession around 9:00pm which ended at the residence of BAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khandkar Md Mustafizur Rahman.

Later , the university's Student Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Md Shahidul Haque and Proctor Prof Dr Md Abdul Alim met with the vice-chancellor to discuss the situation.

The university issued an updated notification prohibiting all political activities, including those by students, teachers, officials, and employees by 11:30pm, said Prof Dr Md Shahidul Haque.

The ban on politics at BAU will remain in effect until further notice.