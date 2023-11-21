Bangladesh’s Jannatul Ferdous named in BBC 100 Women 2023

The BBC has included Bangladesh's Jannatul Ferdous in its list of the 100 most powerful and inspirational women from around the world in 2023.

Having survived an accident that burnt 60 percent of her body, Jannatul has gone on to become a film-maker, writer and disability campaigner, the BBC said in its report, published today, announcing the list.

She is the founder of Voice & Views, a human rights organisation that fights for the rights of women who have survived burns.

"Known as Ivy to her friends and family, she has made five short films and published three novels, using her storytelling to raise awareness around people living with disabilities," the report said.

Ferdous's academic achievements include an MA in English Literature and a degree in Development Studies, according to the report.

In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, the list also highlights women who have been working to help their communities tackle climate change and take action to adjust to its impacts.

The BBC 100 Women team drew up a shortlist based on names they gathered through research and those suggested by the BBC's network of World Service Languages teams, as well as BBC Media Action.

"We were looking for candidates who had made headlines or influenced important stories over the past 12 months, as well as those who have inspiring stories to tell, or have achieved something significant or influenced their societies in ways that wouldn't necessarily make the news.

"A pool of names was also assessed against this year's theme -- climate change and its disproportionate impact on women and girls around the world, from which a group of 28 Climate Pioneers and other environmental leaders were selected. We represented voices from across the political spectrum and from all areas of society, explored names around topics that split opinion, and nominated women who have created their own change," the BBC report said.