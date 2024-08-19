Bangladesh-India freight train ops likely to resume tomorrow

Operation of freight trains between Bangladesh and India is likely to resume tomorrow, after more than a month of suspension.

However, railway officials couldn't say when the operation of cross-border passenger trains will resume.

Bangladesh Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said they have received Indian Railway's decision verbally to resume operation of freight trains from tomorrow.

"But we are yet to get a written letter in this regard," he told The Daily Star at 6:40pm.

Replying to a question, he said they had already written to their Indian counterpart to resume passenger trains.

Three passengers' trains operate between the two neighbouring countries. BR operates over 100 freight trains every month on different cross-border routes.

BR suspended the operation of all trains on July 18 afternoon amid violence over the quota reform movement which ultimately turned into a people's uprising to topple the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

BR resumed internal freight trains operations on August 12.

"We have already sent our demand letter [to our Indian counterpart] today and hope to receive a response tomorrow thus operation of freight trains is likely to be resumed from tomorrow," Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, divisional railway manager (Paksey) told The Daily Star today.