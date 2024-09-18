Army given magistracy power

Commissioned officers to act as executive magistrates across country for 60 days

In order to improve law and order, the government last night gave the power of magistracy to commissioned army officers for 60 days.

The officers will act as executive magistrates across the country, said a circular of the public administration ministry.

An officer with magistracy power can arrest and send an individual to jail. In self defence, the officer can open fire.

As per the circular signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Jeti Pru, the officials will be able to deal with sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95 (2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133, and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

Lt Col Sami-Ud-Daula Chowdhury, director of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed the development, saying, "We have given the order and will work accordingly."

An adviser said, "Police are yet to be properly functional. Subversive acts are taking place here and there while the army does not have magisterial support."

The decision has been made because of the unusual situation and the absence of adequate law enforcers, added the adviser.

After dark, army teams are often not accompanied by a magistrate, and this limits their activities, the adviser said, adding that this is the first time army officers are getting this power in Bangladesh.

As per section 12 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, under which the power has been given, the government may confer upon any person all or any of the powers conferred or conferrable by or under this Code on an Executive Magistrate in respect of particular cases or a particular class or classes of cases, or in regard to cases generally in any local area outside a metropolitan area.