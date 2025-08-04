Accused flees while boarding prison van in Barguna

An accused fled from police custody while being boarded onto a prison van at the Barguna court premises on Sunday afternoon, and remains missing for more than 24 hours.

The incident took place around 4:00pm yesterday as Md Al Amin, a resident of Lemuya in Dhalua union under Sadar upazila, managed to slip out of his handcuffs and flee through the main gate of the court premises, said Mizanur Rahman, an inspector at the court.

He was accused in a domestic dispute case filed by his first wife in 2018.

Barguna Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Yakur Hossain confirmed that a case was filed on Sunday night in connection with the escape, and police operations to catch him are ongoing.

According to court police, Al Amin was arrested on Saturday under a warrant issued by a senior assistant judge after he remained absconding for years.

"We've filed a case with the Sadar Police Station, and a manhunt is underway," Inspector Mizanur said.

He added that an inquiry would be conducted to determine whether there was any negligence on the part of police.