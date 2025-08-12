Academics, industry leaders push for harnessing untapped marine resources

They were speaking at the launch of Ocean Centres Bangladesh, part of a global initiative

Academics and industry leaders today said Bangladesh stands to gain significantly by tapping into vast, yet largely unexplored, marine resources in fisheries, shipping, ports, tourism, and offshore renewable energy.

They were speaking at the launch of Ocean Centres Bangladesh, part of a global initiative hosted by the United Nations Global Compact and supported by the UK-based Lloyd's Register Foundation.

The programme operates in seven Global South nations -- Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines -- to promote safety-driven, sustainable ocean economies.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, who was present at the event as chief guest, said Bangladesh only harvests fish from shallow waters while its deep-sea potential remains untapped.

"Out of our total domestic fish production, just 30 percent comes from the sea," she said, adding that pollution is harming marine ecosystems even more than climate change.

Keynote speaker Rear Admiral M Khurshed Alam highlighted poor fishing practices, lack of technology, and unexplored offshore resources, urging investment in capacity building.

Rear Admiral Khandakar Akhter Hossain, vice chancellor of Bangladesh Maritime University, stressed the need for education, skills, and technology to create human resources for the blue economy.

Commodore Mohammad Abdur Razzak (Retd), country lead for Ocean Centres Bangladesh, said the centre will serve as a multi-stakeholder platform to strengthen safety culture and promote marine conservation.

Other speakers included Marine Fisheries Association President Eman Chowdhury, International Centre for Ocean Governance Director Prof KM Azam Khan, and experts from academia and the renewable energy sector.