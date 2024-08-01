Abu Sayed killing: 16-yr-old Mahim gets bail after 13 days

The 16-year-old boy Alfi Shahriar Mahim, who was arrested in connection with the killing of quota protester Abu Sayed in Rangpur, got bail today after languishing in jail for 13 days.

Mostafa Kamal, judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 of Rangpur, granted him bail after a short hearing, said Mahim's lawyer Jobaidul Islam.

The lawyer said a murder case over the killing filed with Tajhat Police Station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police has been transferred to the children's court as the accused is underaged. The hearing was supposed to be held on August 4 after Mahim's father filed a bail petition on July 30, said the lawyer.

Mahim's father Md Shahjalal confirmed that his son walked out of Rangpur Jail around 5:18pm.

The arrest of the boy came in public on Wednesday after Mahim's sister Sanjana Akhtar Sneha made a Facebook post, saying that there was no trace of her younger brother.

On July 19, Mahim was produced before a Rangpur court that sent him to jail, said the lawyer.

Mahim, an HSC first-year student at Rangpur Police Lines School and College, is around 16 years and 10 months old, according to his birth certificate.

Begum Rokeya University student Sayed was shot and killed during the quota reform protest near his university on July 16.