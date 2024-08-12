68 law officers step down in a week

Sixty-eight state law officers out of 207, including the attorney general appointed by Sheikh Hasina-led government, have resigned from the offices in the last seven days.

Among them, Senior Advocate AM Amin Uddin resigned from the post of the attorney general on August 7.

Advocate Sk Md Morshed stepped down from the post of additional attorney general on August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Then other two additional attorney generals -- SM Munir and Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury -- resigned.

All of them sent their resignation letters to the president through the attorney general's office, AG office sources said today.