51% Bangladeshi girls married off before they’re 18

Bangladesh has the highest prevalence of child marriage in South Asia, with 51 percent of girls married before turning 18 between 2006 and 2024, according to a report released yesterday by the United Nations.

The findings are part of the State of World Population 2025 report, titled The Real Fertility Crisis, published by UNFPA.

The report highlights significant variations in child marriage rates across South Asia.

In contrast to Bangladesh's figures, only 2 percent of girls in the Maldives were married before 18, compared to 10 percent in Sri Lanka, 18 percent in Pakistan, 23 percent in India, 26 percent in Bhutan, and 35 percent in Nepal.

Maternal health is also a major concern in Bangladesh, where the maternal mortality ratio stands at 115 deaths per 100,000 live births. About 70 percent of births are attended by skilled health personnel and 54 percent of women aged 15–49 use contraceptives. The total fertility rate per woman is 2.1.

The report estimates Bangladesh's population at 175.7 million, with 28 percent aged 0–14 years and 7 percent aged 65 and older. Life expectancy at birth stands at 74 years for males and 77 years for females.

Natalia Kanem, executive director of UNFPA, in the report said that the State of World Population reports have brought to light a number of concerning findings: that roughly half of all pregnancies are unintended; that public rhetoric around population size and fertility rates is driving fear, which can be, and has been, used to fuel ethnonationalism and undermine reproductive rights; and that, despite significant advances in sexual and reproductive health and rights, the most marginalised people have experienced the fewest gains.

Data published by UNFPA over the past five years also show that about one in 10 women are unable to decide whether to use contraception. Roughly one quarter of women are unable to make decisions about their own healthcare, Natalia said.

In March, report of UNICEF, UN Women, and Plan International shows that Bangladesh has the highest child marriage rate in Asia, with 51 percent of women, now aged 20-24, got married before 18.

Adolescent girls in Bangladesh continue to face challenges, particularly in child marriage and gender disparities, according to the report.

Despite global progress in investing in girls, Bangladesh continues to struggle with deeply rooted gender inequalities, limiting opportunities for adolescent girls in education, employment, and safety, it said.