39 more Covid cases in last 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 39 more Covid cases in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The covid infection rate also dropped to 6.17 percent yesterday, compared to the previous day's 7.35 percent. No Covid-related death was reported in the country within this time.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the total number of confirmed cases is now 20,47,297.

So far, DGHS has reported five Covid-related deaths this year. The total number of fatalities stands at 29,482, resulting in overall fatality rate of 1.44 percent.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning January, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.