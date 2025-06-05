32 more pushed in through Netrokona

At least 32 more people were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) yesterday after they were allegedly pushed into the country by India's Border Security Force (BSF) through Durgapur upazila in Netrokona.

The incident occurred around 3:00am at the Bijoypur border point of the upazila, confirmed Lt Col ASM Kamruzzaman, commanding officer of BGB-31 Battalion in Netrokona.

According to the commanding officer, the BGB detained them 500 yards inside Bangladesh territory near Jagatkura, adjacent to pillar 1148/6-S of the Bijoypur Border Outpost (BOP).

"In the middle of the night, BSF pushed in 32 Bangladeshi nationals across the border. We have confirmed their identities. They are residents of various districts, including Khulna, Jashore, Narail, Satkhira, Brahmanbaria, and Tangail. They had travelled to India at different times," he said.

The returnees are currently being held at the BGB's Bijoypur camp, and preparations are underway to hand them over to the police, he added.