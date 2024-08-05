3 killed in Habiganj clash this morning

At least three people were shot dead and several, including police, were injured in a clash between police and agitators in Habiganj's Baniachang this morning.

The three died of gunshot wounds. Two of the deceased were between 18 and 20 years old, while the other was middle-aged, confirmed the district's civil surgeon Nurul Haque.

According to locals, agitators started marching towards the police station from Borobazar area when police stopped them near Eidgah area around 11:00am.

Their argument soon turned into a clash, with protestors throwing brick chunks at the police, who were firing rubber bullets, tear shells, and stun grenades.

The police retreated after a while, following which the agitators attacked the police station and set it on fire, reports our local correspondent.

"Agitators suddenly set the station on fire. The incident will be explained in detail later," said Baniachong-Ajmeriganj Additional Police Superintendent Palash Ranjan Dey.