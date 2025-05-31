2 women die in lightning, electrocution in Netrokona's Kendua

Two women died in separate incidents involving a lightning strike and electrocution in Netrokona's Kendua upazila today.

In Dumri village under Goradoba union, 14-year-old Meem Akter was struck by lightning around 2:30pm while bringing cattle back home.

Family members rushed the sixth-grader to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Kendua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the death, adding that 11 people have died in lightning strikes in Netrokona so far this season.

In a separate incident, a woman was electrocuted this morning.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Akter, 30, from Roailbari village of Amtola union.

According to family members, a snapped electrical wire had fallen onto the tin roof of a bathroom.

Around 6:30am, Marufa was electrocuted when she came into contact with the electrified roof upon entering the bathroom.

She was taken to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

OC Mizanur said her body has been handed over to her family.