166,754 animals sacrificed in DSCC this year

The city corporation removes 31,226 tonnes of sacrificial waste

A total of 166,754 animals were sacrificed in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation areas during Eid-ul-Azha this year, DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia said today.

In a press briefing held at the WASA Bhaban in the capital today, Shahjahan also said a total of 133,317 animals were sacrificed on the first day, while 31,745 on the second, and 1,692 on the third.

Meanwhile, the DSCC has officially concluded its sacrificial waste removal operations for this year.

The DSCC successfully removed 100% waste from all 75 wards within the first and second days of Eid, said Shahjahan.

As of 2:45pm on the third day, waste removal had also been completed across all wards, with 31,226 tonnes of waste cleared, he said.

This year's target was set at 30,000 tonnes, meaning the corporation exceeded its goal ahead of schedule.

"All eight temporary cattle markets under DSCC jurisdiction have also been cleared of bamboo poles, floating waste, and airborne debris. Waste removal at these locations is nearing completion and is expected to be wrapped up soon," said Shahjahan.

To execute the cleanup operations, DSCC deployed 12,853 personnel, along with 2,079 vehicles of various sizes and 344 mechanical devices.

A central control room at Nagar Bhaban was used to monitor and coordinate operations at the cattle markets and across wards, the DSCC said.

As part of public sanitation efforts, DSCC distributed approximately 45 tons of bleaching powder, 1035 litres of disinfectant, and 140,000 biodegradable bags among city residents.

Administrator Shahjahan Mia extended heartfelt thanks to all field-level cleaners and waste management personnel for their dedication and hard work.

He also expressed gratitude to city dwellers for their cooperation and acknowledged to the media for their responsible and professional role in disseminating important messages to the public during Eid.

DSCC Secretary Muhammad Shafiqul Islam and Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Md Mahbubur Rahman Talukder, among other senior officials, were present at the briefing.