14-year-old Bangladeshi killed 'in BSF firing' on Thakurgaon border

His father among two others injured in the firing, say police

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

A teenage boy was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kantivita border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila early today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jayanta Kumar Shing, 14.

Officer-in-Charge of Baliadangi Police Station Firoz Kabir confirmed the border killing to The Daily Star.

The OC said Jayanta's father Mohadev Kumar Shing, 38, of Fakirvita Belpukur, and Md Darbar Ali, 50, of Nitoldoba village in Baliadangi, were injured in the firing.

Quoting locals, the OC said, "Members of Dingapara BSF camp opened fire on a group of people around 3:30am when they were entering India illegally by cutting a barbed-wire fence on the border."

Jayanta was shot and died on the spot while his father Mohadev Shing and Darbar Ali suffered bullet injuries, the police official said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rangpur.

The other group members escaped unhurt, he added.

Samar Kumar Chatterjee, local chairman of Dhantala union parishad, claimed that 16 other Bangladeshis who went to India through the border earlier the same night were detained by BSF personnel.

When contacted, Commanding Officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-50 Lt Colonel Tanjir Ahmmod said, "We got the message and are investigating the matter."

Replying to a query, the CO said, "We asked our Indian counterpart BSF to hold a flag meeting over the matter."

On the night of September 2, 16-year-old, Swarna Das, was gunned down BSF in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.