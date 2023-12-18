Serniabat can run from Barishal-5 as HC stays EC decision

The High Court today stayed the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the candidacy of independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah to contest the national election from Barishal-5 constituency.

The court ordered the EC to allow Serniabat to contest the election.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order following a writ petition filed by Serniabat challenging the EC decision.

The commission cancelled his nomination on the ground that he has dual citizenship.

However, his lawyer placed documents before the HC saying that he does not have dual citizenship.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for Serniabat during hearing of the petition.